Sevilla chief Orta welcomes Adams arrival; takes all questions on market campaign

Sevilla sports director Victor Orta took all questions from the press at today's media presentation of new signing Akor Adams.

The Nigerian striker has been signed from Montpellier, with Orta and Sevilla enduring a difficult winter market so far this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Orta took questions at Adams' unveiling about Sevilla's January campaign so far.

The signing of Akor Adams:

"Well, a player that we had been following for a long time, obviously during his time in Norway and when he started at Montpellier, where he had some excellent numbers. Then, a little due to the circumstances of the team, maybe they haven't had that level, but he was a player that when we knew he was available on the market, we didn't hesitate to sign him under the parameters that Sevilla currently has because he can bring us a lot of physicality, speed, back-to-back play, aggressiveness.

"I think he's a fairly complete striker, who has already played in a powerful league, the French league, a difficult league, with a lot of marking, a lot of aggressiveness, and who I think can help us here and can add and can contribute with all these virtues to the team."

The pressure to get the number nine right:

"With all the signings there is pressure because when you make them you want them to perform and I want the players to do well. Obviously, the striker position is a very complicated one. I think that striker and central defender are the most complicated positions to sign in the market right now. I'm not the one saying it, almost all the sporting directors say it, and obviously between that and more so in the winter market, where there is less availability, we have had to do a good job. But in the end we have arrived at an extraordinary option, an option that really satisfies us as sports directors, satisfies us as board members and satisfies the coaching staff as well, so we are satisfied."

Option for further movements:

"There is almost a week left, well less now, until next Monday, we are waiting for both exits and entries. We are active in the market, we will see what this last week has in store for us."

The future of Suso and Valentin Barco:

"A bit along the same lines as the previous answer, there are six days left of the market, open to departures, to arrivals, so that all parties, player, club of origin, club that can go, agree and it is the best for everyone. There is still the market and obviously there are open situations."

Possible interest from Roma in Isaac Romero?

"We don't have a single official offer from Isaac, there are rumours, comments, but officially there is not a single offer from Isaac, not one."

Options to fight for Europe?

"Right now our objective is Getafe. It's true that in the last three games there have been moments where the team has been very brilliant, others perhaps not so much, we have to try to be more consistent, play a complete game at a higher level, but I am optimistic for the second half of the season, the truth is, I think that in addition to a lot of new pieces that have been here for a while, both the coaching staff and so on, I am quite optimistic for the second half of the season."

Akor, a good option for aerial play?

"Yes, he is a good finisher, also incredibly as you said, he is a player who even assists with his head, he leaves many second plays for the players to arrive at. It is clear that for the rival centre-backs he is a difficult player to mark because he is not only tall, but I think he is agile and has mobility and obviously that is one of the reasons, a bit of occupying that area with a player of a different style to what we currently have."

Loic Badé's decision:

"It's clear that Badé chose the Sevilla project and as you rightly say, I think the answer is brilliantly in your own question: when there is a key player the value is different, very different, I don't know whether to call it off-market or an offer that can't be refused. Or perhaps directly in some cases the termination clause. So, from there, it's something that as a club we have to take responsibility for. But really the key players have a very different value to other types of players and the availability is in line with what can be agreed with that value."

Offers for Kelechi Iheanacho:

"I think he is evaluating, we have received some offers at the club that we have forwarded to him and he is evaluating, like the rest of the players, what would be his best option. There is one week left, I think the three positions could be close and it is a matter of the player being able to choose his best option for these six months."

The future of Marcao and Pedro Ortiz:

"With Pedro I think there will be news moderately soon, a matter of a couple of days, Marcao has had a start to the season with more minutes, now with less, a player in the squad, but as we have always said, the market is open until Monday, we cannot define this yes and this no, we have to be a bit expectant both of arrivals and departures."

Disappointment with Iheanacho?

"I said it in the previous press conference, it is clear that we all expect a better performance from Iheanacho, I think that the performances have nothing to do with the quality of the footballer, in fact he is having interest from other teams. Right now the market is open, he knows his situation, I think he wants to play more because he has that feeling that he believes he can still contribute more, we will see what happens until Monday."

The future of Saúl and Albert Sambi Lokonga, on loan until June?

"We're all in talks with them and their agents. We have common intentions, but I think that right now the priority is Getafe and the future of these players will be determined at the end of May. But I think that above all there is a lot of communication between players, agents, the club, the coaching staff, the president... It's not really a topic to discuss right now, but we all have in mind that it could be an option for us for next season."