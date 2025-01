Aston Villa are moving for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth.

Villa are turning to the Argentina international after a deal for Sevilla defender Loic Bade collapsed last week.

After a fee had been agreed, Bade refused to move to Villa Park.

As such, Villa are now in talks with Villarreal for Foyth.

The Argentina international has spent time in England previously with Tottenham.