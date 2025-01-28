DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign Montpellier striker Adams

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Sevilla have completed the signing of Montpellier striker Akor Adams.

The Nigerian has signed for Sevilla in a permanent deal, penning a contract to 2029.

Sevilla have coughed up €5.5m for Adams, with MHSC originally demanding €12m to sell.

Sevilla announced on Monday evening: "Sevilla FC and French side Montpellier HSC have reached an agreement for the signing of Akor Jerome Adams to the red-and-white team.

"Born in Nigeria, specifically in Benue State, on 29 January 2000, Adams, who has signed until 2029 and will wear the number 15 jersey vacated by Gonzalo Montiel, plays as a centre forward, is 190 centimetres tall and has arrived in the Andalusian capital after having played 15 games for the French squad this 2024/25 season.

"In these matches, he has scored three goals and provided another trio of assists."

