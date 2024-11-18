Sevilla chief Orta admits rejecting cut-price Gyokeres for Leeds

Sevilla sports chief Victor Orta has admitted turning down Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres when in charge of Leeds United.

The Swede was up for sale at Brighton for a cut-price €14m, but whole he was offered to Leeds, he eventually signed for Coventry City.

Orta recalled: “When I was at Leeds United, I didn't want to pay 14 million euros for him.

"Cases like Gyökeres' are the pleasant surprises that football offers, those things that we can't predict."

Gyokeres is now being linked with €80-100m moves from Sporting CP in 2025.

