Sevilla boss Pimienta on Brighton loanee: When the window opens, things will happen

Brighton loanee Valentin Barco is currently working under Sevilla boss Garcia Pimienta who suggests a move is likely this January.

Barco has made just nine appearances for Sevilla this season, with two of those coming in the Copa del Rey. The on-loan Albion left-back was not named in the squad against Real Madrid at the weekend, with the club stating he had an issue with his thigh muscle.

The defender has had limited opportunities with the Spanish side so far and with the Seagulls monitoring his progress they could look to recall him and find the young star a more suitable club where development is constant rather than sporadic.

Asked about Barco’s absence from his group to travel to Madrid, Pimienta remained ambiguous but did suggest a move away from the La Liga side is possible.

“Nothing is going on with Valentin. He is another player in the squad and some participate more, so e less.

“If he doesn’t, it is because others are doing better. When the window opens, things will happen.”