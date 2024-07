Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen eyeing Malmo attacker Nanasi

Sevilla are eyeing Malmo attacker Sebastian Nanasi.

Sport says Sevilla are following Nanasi with great interest.

Sevilla sporting director Victor Orta has had the 22-year-old scouted for an extended amount of time. However, Sevilla has competition.

Werder Bremen is in the picture, as are Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen who are showing interest in Nanasi.

His contract with the Allsvenskan club extends over 2025.