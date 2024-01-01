DONE DEAL: Kroes delighted Ajax re-sign Villarreal attacker Traore

Ajax have signed Villarreal attacker Bertrand Traore.

The move marks a return to the Amsterdam giants for Traore.

Advertisement Advertisement

He has signed a contract with Ajax to 2026.

"We are very pleased with Bertrand's arrival. He had several options, including staying in Spain, but he deliberately chose Ajax," Ajax technical director Alex Kroes told the club's website.

"In our conversations it was clear that he is hungry to achieve success here. Those are the kind of players we are looking for. Furthermore, Bertrand is goal oriented, quick and can play in several attacking positions, given his experience he is also a valuable addition to our team."