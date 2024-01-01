Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

DONE DEAL: Kroes delighted Ajax re-sign Villarreal attacker Traore

DONE DEAL: Kroes delighted Ajax re-sign Villarreal attacker Traore
DONE DEAL: Kroes delighted Ajax re-sign Villarreal attacker Traore
DONE DEAL: Kroes delighted Ajax re-sign Villarreal attacker TraoreLaLiga
Ajax have signed Villarreal attacker Bertrand Traore.

The move marks a return to the Amsterdam giants for Traore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He has signed a contract with Ajax to 2026.

"We are very pleased with Bertrand's arrival. He had several options, including staying in Spain, but he deliberately chose Ajax," Ajax technical director Alex Kroes told the club's website.

"In our conversations it was clear that he is hungry to achieve success here. Those are the kind of players we are looking for. Furthermore, Bertrand is goal oriented, quick and can play in several attacking positions, given his experience he is also a valuable addition to our team."

Mentions
LaLigaTraore BertrandAjaxVillarrealEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Girona (& Man City) win race for Misehouy signature
Celta Vigo attacker Swedberg cools Ajax talk
DONE DEAL: Villarreal sign Man Utd defender Kambwala