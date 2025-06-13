Sevilla and Almeyda reach contract agreement

Sevilla are moving to hire Matias Almeyda as new head coach.

After the dismissal of Xavi Garcia Pimienta and the arrival of veteran coach Joaquin Caparros in the final weeks of the LaLiga season, Sevilla are now set to appoint Argentine Almeyda as new coach.

Caparros guided Sevilla successfully away from the dropzone last season, but is now stepping aside for a younger, longer-term appointment.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting an agreement already exists between Sevilla and Almeyda, who is now discussing transfer plans with management.

Almeyda, who's last job was with AEK, will sign with Sevilla on a three-year contract.