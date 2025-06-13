Agent of Dinamo Zagreb teen Varela meets with Barcelona chief Deco
Barcelona are swooping for Dinamo Zagreb teen Cardoso Varela.
Varela, who came through the youth system at Porto, is now set to sign for Barca.
The winger is a Portugal U17 international.
Record says Andy Bara, the 16 year-old's agent and of Barca star Dani Olmo, was in Barcelona to meet with sports director Deco this week.
Barcelona will pay an initial €5m for Varela, with a total transfer potentially reaching €20m.
Varela would remain on loan for another year at Dinamo Zagreb and then join Barcelona in the summer of 2026.