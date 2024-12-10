Setien named new coach of Beijing Guoan

Quique Setien has been named new coach of Beijing Guoan.

The former Barcelona, Real Betis and Villarreal coach will succeed Ricardo Soares, who has been allowed to come off contract.

Setien takes charge after last being in a coaching position with Villarreal, where he left in September 2023.

Setién will become the third Spanish coach to lead the Beijing team, CSL champion in 2009, after Gregorio Manzano in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. José González was in charge of the team for six months in November 2016.

Setien, 66, had flirted with retirement after a bitter split from Villarreal.