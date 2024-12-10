Tribal Football
Most Read
Saha says Pogba wants to return to Man Utd to help midfield crisis
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Guardiola set to give new Man City wonderkid a chance after Jan rethink
Arsenal to act on ex-Man Utd chief Ashworth

Setien named new coach of Beijing Guoan

Carlos Volcano
Setien named new coach of Beijing Guoan
Setien named new coach of Beijing GuoanTribalfootball
Quique Setien has been named new coach of Beijing Guoan.

The former Barcelona, Real Betis and Villarreal coach will succeed Ricardo Soares, who has been allowed to come off contract.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Setien takes charge after last being in a coaching position with Villarreal, where he left in September 2023.

Setién will become the third Spanish coach to lead the Beijing team, CSL champion in 2009, after Gregorio Manzano in the 2014 and 2015 seasons. José González was in charge of the team for six months in November 2016.

Setien, 66, had flirted with retirement after a bitter split from Villarreal.

 

Mentions
LaLigaSetien QuiqueBeijing GuoanVillarrealFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Valencia plan move for Bayern Munich striker Tel
Napoli turn to Brighton defender Van Hecke
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Garcia ponders LaLiga return