Tribal Football
Most Read
PSG plan swap offer for Chelsea striker Nkunku
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with victory over Everton: But it was pragmatic
Man City boss Guardiola: I didn't expect that from Liverpool fans...
Brighton striker Welbeck reacts to Man Utd return rumours

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Garcia ponders LaLiga return

Carlos Volcano
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Garcia ponders LaLiga return
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Garcia ponders LaLiga returnAction Plus
Former Girona star Aleix Garcia says returning to LaLiga from Bayer Leverkusen is on the career agenda.

Aleix left Girona for Bayer in January and is being linked with Villarreal ahead of next month's market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Mundo Deportivo: "It is difficult to answer. Football changes from one day to the next.

"Right now I'm very happy in Leverkusen, and I have a five-year contract.

"I think I will return to La Liga in the future. I would love to do it, but I don't know when. Right now I'm fine, I want to enjoy this experience."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
LaLigaGarcia AleixBayer LeverkusenGironaVillarrealBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich open to loan for Forest, Villarreal target Tel
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Aleix: Xabi won't say 'no' to Real Madrid
Villarreal, RB Leipzig eyeing Bayern Munich striker Tel