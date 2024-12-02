Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Garcia ponders LaLiga return

Former Girona star Aleix Garcia says returning to LaLiga from Bayer Leverkusen is on the career agenda.

Aleix left Girona for Bayer in January and is being linked with Villarreal ahead of next month's market.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Mundo Deportivo: "It is difficult to answer. Football changes from one day to the next.

"Right now I'm very happy in Leverkusen, and I have a five-year contract.

"I think I will return to La Liga in the future. I would love to do it, but I don't know when. Right now I'm fine, I want to enjoy this experience."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play