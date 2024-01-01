Setien: Coaching Barcelona and Messi was the best

Quique Setien says the final payment owed by Barcelona is due in weeks.

The former Barca player and coach says he enjoyed his time in charge.

He told Cadena SER: "For me, coaching Barça was something special. It's the best, to be able to coach a team that plays the way you like, without having to start working on something new. At Barça I learned many things that I continue to do today."

Asked if it was a unique experience to have coached Leo Messi, Setién answered without hesitation: "Definitely yes. Not everyone can say they have done it. It was an extraordinary experience."

Regarding the money he has not yet received due to his dismissal, Setién revealed: "I have not yet finished receiving the payment from Barça, but I have a term that expires at the end of this month, four years later."