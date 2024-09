Barcelona chief Deco on Fati: Good chance of becoming the Ansu we want

Barcelona chief Deco is adamant Ansu Fati can have a future with the club.

The 21-year-old was injured during the summer, but is now back in training.

And Deco says: "We are very happy to have him back.

"He has had major injury problems in recent years, but he is only 21 years old and has a whole career ahead of him.

"He has a good chance of becoming the Ansu we want. Everyone knows who he is."