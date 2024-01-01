Tribal Football
Most Read
Conte impressed by new Napoli pair McTominay, Gilmour
Zizou again explains resisting Man Utd interest
DONE DEAL: Marseille announce Rabiot signing
Napoli coach Conte: Why I always demand Lukaku be signed by my club

Barcelona hit by Olmo injury blow

Barcelona hit by Olmo injury blow
Barcelona hit by Olmo injury blowLaLiga
Barcelona have been hit by an injury blow to Dani Olmo.

The attacker has suffered a hamstring injury, which will see him sidelined for 4-5 weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Barca confirmed the expected absence this morning.

The Spanish international, who has scored three goals in three games, will miss the European opener at Monaco; and, in addition, the games against Villarreal, Getafe, Osasuna, Young Boys and Alavés.

The Clásico against Real Madrid is on October 28, so he should recover just in time for the match.

Olmo suffered the setback in the setback of Sunday's victory at Girona.

Mentions
LaLigaOlmo DaniBarcelona
Related Articles
Olmo thrilled to score in winning Barcelona debut: Unprecedented
Olmo confident Barcelona will see his best years
CLEARED! Olmo set for Barcelona debut at Rayo Vallecano