Barcelona hit by Olmo injury blow

Barcelona have been hit by an injury blow to Dani Olmo.

The attacker has suffered a hamstring injury, which will see him sidelined for 4-5 weeks.

Barca confirmed the expected absence this morning.

The Spanish international, who has scored three goals in three games, will miss the European opener at Monaco; and, in addition, the games against Villarreal, Getafe, Osasuna, Young Boys and Alavés.

The Clásico against Real Madrid is on October 28, so he should recover just in time for the match.

Olmo suffered the setback in the setback of Sunday's victory at Girona.