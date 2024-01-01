Setien fumes: I've a lot of respect for Villarreal, but those who manage it are something else

Quique Setien has taken aim at Villarreal's board.

Setien is battling Villarreal over alleged outstanding pay owed after his dismissal.

He told Cadena SER: "The club maintains that it was a fair thing. At the trial there were two players who testified and said atrocities. (Dani) Parejo and Raul Albiol explained that we had a disastrous pre-season, that we did not train and let's see if the judge understood. Unfortunately, he is the one who has to decide."

Quique Setien has faith in justice and also relies on precedents: "Their intention is to delay the payment and the deadlines, but they know they will have to pay. In all the cases that have occurred like this since 2010, there has not been one in which a club has won against a coach."

Setien also touched on his future plans: "I was about to take a plane to go and coach an Egyptian team, then I called Barça and I thought: 'How will I sign?'. Now I haven't retired, I don't miss football, but if something comes along that stimulates me...

"After being fired I didn't like the call from the club's general manager, I found it deplorable, but I already have experience of these things... Since Jesus Gil (former president of Atletico Madrid) said that I had gone to Santander to manage an alcohol business or that I was always hanging around with women... They try not to pay you, to hurt you, these are practices that embarrass themselves. I have a lot of respect for Villarreal, but the people who manage it are something else."