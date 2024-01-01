Schalke turn to Atletico Madrid B coach Torres

Schalke are moving for Atletico Madrid B coach Fernando Torres.

After failing with an approach for Real Madrid Castilla coach and former Schalke striker Raul, the 2.Bundesliga club are now turning to Torres.

Schalke 04 recently chose to part ways with sporting director Marc Wilmots, head coach Karel Geraerts and assistant coach Tim Smolders.

They are now looking for a new management team, including new coaching staff.

BILD says Schalke are keen on Torres - who, however, will take some persuading to leave Atletico.

Schalke are currently in 13th place in the German second division.