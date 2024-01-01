Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Inzaghi could leave Inter Milan for Man Utd as Ten Hag comes under pressure
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Schalke turn to Atletico Madrid B coach Torres

Schalke turn to Atletico Madrid B coach Torres
Schalke turn to Atletico Madrid B coach TorresLaLiga
Schalke are moving for Atletico Madrid B coach Fernando Torres.

After failing with an approach for Real Madrid Castilla coach and former Schalke striker Raul, the 2.Bundesliga club are now turning to Torres.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Schalke 04 recently chose to part ways with sporting director Marc Wilmots, head coach Karel Geraerts and assistant coach Tim Smolders.

They are now looking for a new management team, including new coaching staff.

BILD says Schalke are keen on Torres - who, however, will take some persuading to leave Atletico.

Schalke are currently in 13th place in the German second division.

Mentions
LaLigaTorres FernandoSchalkeAtl. MadridReal Madrid2. BundesligaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayer Leverkusen chief Rolfes discusses future of Man City, Real Madrid target Wirtz
Raul convinced future is with Real Madrid
Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul rules out Schalke return