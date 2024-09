Real Madrid Castilla coach Raul has ruled out a return to Schalke.

Schalke are keen to bring their former striker back to Germany as new head coach this week.

But Raul has made it clear he is fully committed to Real Madrid Castilla this season.

The Real great, says Relevo, also believes taking the Schalke job would be too risky for his first job in senior football.

Raul has been in charge of Castilla since 2019.