Saviola reminds Barcelona: All these kids were introduced by Xavi

Javier Saviola hopes Xavi can coach Barcelona again.

The former Barca striker had a spell working as a coach inside the La Masia academy last year.

Advertisement Advertisement

On this season's start and former coach Xavi, Saviola told Cadena Cope: "They've had a magnificent start to the league. The Champions League determines where you are as a team, even more so with this new format.

"We must not forget what Xavi did. I had the chance to be with him and talk to him as a friend. We talked about how he didn't have the best start. He did a very good job. When you don't win titles it seems like you haven't done anything at all.

"All these kids who have emerged have been brought in and trained by Xavi. I hope that at some point he can find happiness in another team and, in the future, I hope he can return to Barça and do things well, which is what he wants to do."