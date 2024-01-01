Casado: I want Barcelona to be the club of my life

Marc Casado is delighted with his start to the season at Barcelona.

The midfielder has found a first team place under new coach Hansi Flick and has also penned a new contract.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I'm very happy with the start of the season. Things are going well, both individually and, above all, as a team. I was waiting this summer to see if we would renew my contract or if I would go on loan. My intention is to keep wearing this shirt for the rest of my life . The secret is to always give 100%, that way it's more likely that you'll get more opportunities. Flick is a coach who has a lot of confidence in the whole group, he's very close to us," said Casadó in an interview with 'Jijantes'.

Marc Bernal's long-term injury has opened up the possibility for Casado to establish himself in the first team.

"I feel very comfortable playing with Marc, it's a shame what happened to him. The important thing is that he recovers well, he's 17 years old, I send him a hug from here," he added.

"I've been working on the same thing for 8-9 years, the same philosophy of this club and that's noticeable when you get to the first team. Sometimes it's hard when you come from outside, it's not easy . At La Masia, things are being done well, with 16-17 year-olds they're showing it.

"Last year, with the reserve team, we had a great season with a very young team."

On a favoured position, Casado added: "I feel comfortable everywhere , the important thing is to wear this shirt for as many minutes as possible: as a 6, as an 8, as a 10 or even as a full-back."