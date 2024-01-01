Barcelona president Laporta: Xavi sacking was not easy

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revisited the sacking of Xavi last season.

After first reversing his resignation decision last term, Xavi was sacked by Laporta before the end of the campaign.

At Hansi Flick's presentation today, Laporta stated: "I also want to refer to Xavi Hernández. The decision not to continue I have to tell you that it was not easy. I assure you.

"Making a decision so it affects someone you appreciate and has written in gold letters the history of Barça is very hard.

"As a Board of Directors and I as President Barça's interests must be put before other situations. Barça as an institution is always above. We do not have the absolute truth, but we believed that it was time to make a change and give a new impulse, to make a change that obeyed the interests of Barça.

"Barça is always ahead of private interests. I want to thank Xavi and his staff for the good work, they took Barça at a time of maximum difficulty. We won a historic League and a Super Cup, and a very clear bet was made for La Masia players, whose successes we see now."