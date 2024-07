Savic leaving Atletico Madrid for Trabzonspor

Atletico Madrid veteran defender Stefan Savic is joining Trabzonspor.

Savic has been granted a free transfer by Atletico and is set for his Trabzonspor medical this week.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Stefan Savić to Trabzonspor, here we go! Three year contract valid until June 2027, agreed today.

"Atlético Madrid will let him leave as revealed in May, mutual decision made.

"Medical tests later this week."