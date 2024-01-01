DONE DEAL: Atletico Madrid announce departure of Soyuncu to Fenerbahce

Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid have announced the departure of Caglar Soyuncu to Fenerbahce.

The Turkey defender spent part of last season on-loan with Fener and his stay has now been made permanent.

Atletico confirmed last night: "Söyüncü to Fenerbahçe on a permanent basis.

"The central defender has joined the Turkish team, where he had been on loan since January of this year. Yesterday, June 30, Atlético and Fenerbahçe reached an agreement that will see Çağlar Söyüncü join the Turkish team on a permanent basis.

"On behalf of Atlético de Madrid, we would like to thank Çağlar Söyüncü for the hard work he has done during his time at the Club and we wish him all the best for his future career."

