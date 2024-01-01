Besiktas, Al Gharafa chasing Atletico Madrid striker Correa

Angel Correa could yet follow Alvaro Morata out of Atletico Madrid this summer.

Correa has come close to moving to Saudi Arabia this year, but so far has remained with Atletico.

However, even with fellow striker Morata leaving for AC Milan, Correa could also depart this summer.

Besiktas and Qatar's Al Gharafa have expressed initial interest in the Argentine.

And for his part, Correa is open to a departure over frustration about his lack of minutes under coach Diego Simeone.