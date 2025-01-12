Tribal Football
Saudi Pro League chief Mugharbel: We have clubs to sign Real Madrid star Vini Jr
Saudi Pro League chief exec Omar Mugharbel has admitted their interest in Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

The SPL made an attempt for the Brazil attacker last year - and remain interested.

Mugharbel told AS: "The bubble will not burst here.

"What would it mean to have Vinícius here? Something similar to the other stars we have. There is the sporting aspect, to improve the quality of the teams, the structures and the dynamics. And there is also the commercial visibility. The key players have global visibility and a great commercial value. Obviously they make the league grow. It is very important from a sporting point of view, but also in terms of visibility and commercial value.

"There is Benzema, Cristiano, but Vinicius is another concept, he is only 24 years old... We have different clubs at different levels. With different degrees of maturity. This happens in all the leagues in the world. There are teams that can attract players of that type and others that still have to develop much more.

"And if I judge what we have today, our clubs have what it takes to attract, develop and nurture a talent like that. So let's wait and see what happens (with Vinícius)."

