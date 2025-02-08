Sancet hits hat-trick as Athletic Bilbao defeat Girona

Oihan Sancet netted a hat-trick as Athletic Club extended their remarkable unbeaten run in La Liga to 14 matches, beating Girona 3-0 at San Mames to condemn the Blanquivermells to a sixth defeat across their last eight competitive away matches.

Even though it ended in elimination from the UEFA Champions League league phase, Girona’s first ever European campaign was cherished by fans, and the focus for Michel’s men can now shift to their efforts for continental qualification for the second season running.

They withstood Athletic’s early pressure and limited them to very few opportunities, but also failed to make the most of their own openings during a tense first half-hour. Athletic had lost just one of their last 29 outings at San Mames, and rallied to go two in front before the break.

Paulo Gazzaniga’s save from Inaki Williams’ diving header kept Girona initially level, but Athletic were awarded a penalty five minutes from half-time when Miguel Gutierrez was judged by VAR to have trodden on Mikel Jauregizar in the area.

Gazzaniga saved three spot-kicks when these sides met earlier in the season, but Sancet stepped up and nonchalantly found the top left corner – and not for the last time.

Sancet was then found by Alex Berenguer’s chipped cross in first-half stoppage time and thumped in a header, again into the upper left to bring up his 10th league goal of the season - the joint-best tally in his career.

That blistering end to the opening period was not matched by the start of the second, but the hosts remained firmly on top of proceedings.

Sancet initially missed a chance for a third career hat-trick after he overran the ball following Maroan Sannadi’s through pass, but that treble was finally completed 11 minutes from time.

Williams won it back and slipped through Sancet, who deftly clipped over Gazzaniga to put the result beyond all doubt.

Their rivals may all be still to play on matchday 23, but the victory takes Athletic within five points of the top and extends their advantage over fifth-placed Villarreal to seven as they look for a first Champions League appearance since 2014/15.

A fifth defeat in six matches across all competitions sees Girona’s own European hopes take a further hit, with Rayo Vallecano now four points ahead in sixth following their win on Friday night.