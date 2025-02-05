Girona chief Carcel: We tried for Nypan; Barcelona wouldn't release Garcia

Girona sports chief Quique Carcel has admitted their interest in Rosenborg midfielder Sverre Nypan.

The Norwegian teen was also being linked with Arsenal, but the market shut with him still a RBK player.

Carcel said, "It is true that we were interested, but the situation was not easy and expensive. We will see what happens in the future. We wanted him signed and we will see in the summer if we try again. The contacts are there, the player and the family like him and we will see what happens

“He is expensive because there is competition and many teams are after him. He needs time to reach his prime and he has the qualities. In two years he may be out of Girona's reach. That is our investment philosophy.”

On trying to re-sign Barcelona defender Eric García after last season's loan, Carcel confirmed: “We wanted him last summer and we tried in this market. He is playing well for Barça and his club has decided not to let him go.

"They have explained to him that they are counting on him and that they are betting on him. It is normal that he has stayed, given the minutes he has played.”