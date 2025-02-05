Girona signing Arthur admits: Michel did have some doubts

Arthur Melo admits he has a lot to prove at Girona.

The Brazil midfielder has joined Girona on-loan from Juventus to the end of the season.

At today's presentation, Arthur said: “I want to thank the club for the welcome and the effort that everyone has made. I am happy and it is a pleasure to be at a club that wants to grow and that does it well. There were other options to go to other markets and the conversation with the coach was key."

On coach Michel, he admitted: “He had some doubts because I haven’t played for a long time, but I have a personal team behind me that helps me train, physiotherapists, etc. We talked about technical and tactical aspects and it was very positive.”

On the long-term, Arthur continued: “I have made the effort, but so has Girona. I only think about doing well in the 4-5 months that remain. Since I arrived, the reception has been good, but little by little. We will talk about it later.

“I have no physical problems and I am fine. I lack playing rhythm and it has been 5 months since I played an official match. I may be fine but playing is a different world. Physically I am fine, my structure and that of the team is good. I am available to the coach to go to Bilbao, be with the team and perhaps get some minutes, that is decided by the manager.”