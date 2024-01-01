Roque thrilled with Real Betis chance: I needed this change

Vitor Roque is already happily settled at Real Betis.

The on-loan Barcelona striker was presented to the local media today.

Roque began with an initial introduction before taking questions:

"I'm a little nervous. Thank you very much for the welcome, thank you very much to the president, the board, my teammates, the manager. I'm very happy to be here, I didn't think twice.

"I needed a change in my life. I've been through some difficult times, but thanks to my family, thanks to God for being with me in the good and bad times, I can be here and I'm very happy."

On the meeting with Fajardo, Alarcón and Joaquín in Barcelona:

"I'm very happy to be here. I didn't think twice. The first time I came with Barça I loved the fans, the stadium. I spoke with my agent that if I had to leave, I wanted to come to Betis, I spoke with my family, with Manu, with Joaquín, with Ramón, they spoke very well to me about Betis, its greatness, its history and we are very comfortable here."

On his goalscoring home debut:

"I'm very happy, I didn't imagine I'd score on my debut. And when I scored, I went crazy. I'm very happy with the victory, which is the most important thing, we needed it to have confidence. I also needed a goal like that and I was able to score and I'm very happy."

The challenge of emulating Ricardo Oliveira :

"Ricardo Oliveira scored many goals here, I hope I can do the same and be happy like him."

His effusive celebration against Leganés :

"Scoring with Betis was an inexplicable feeling. I spent six months at Barça, but now I'm a Betis player and I prefer to focus here and talk only about Betis."

The goal of staying long-term:

"Betis is a great club, I'm sure everyone who is here wants to be here for many seasons and I'm no different, I want to make history and achieve many things together."

More than 15 goals as a goal this season?

"No, I'm not going to talk... But yes, I have goals with more than 10 goals"