Real Betis signing Roque: I've laughed more this week than for the past 6 months

Vitor Roque admits he's feeling happier about his football since moving to Real Betis.

The striker is on-loan at Betis from Barcelona for the season.

"It's been 6 or 7 months since I was this happy!" Roque declared. "I can't hide my smile, right? I'm happy... I joked with the players and the staff, explaining that I laughed more this week than in the last 6 months."

Speaking to AS on Friday, Roque admitted his time with Barca was difficult: "It was complicated for me. I had some opportunities, but not in the way I thought.

"My head is clear and I'm fine. Now I'm focusing on Betis and I thank God for the opportunity to wear the Brazilian national team shirt again. I think it was complicated in general. I thought it would be different, both in how I was treated and in the way I played, but also in the way the board spoke to me.

"But it's over, I'm happy to have the opportunity at Betis and to wear the national team shirt again."