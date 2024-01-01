Real Betis hoping for Denilson-type impact from Roque

Vitor Roque, the 19-year-old forward known for his finishing and his ability to find space in the penalty area, has joined Real Betis on loan from FC Barcelona.

At the Catalan club, he appeared in 16 games, scoring two goals, however the lack of minutes and the high level of competition in the squad mean he is seeking a new adventure in the city of Seville for the coming season.

Advertisement Advertisement

There, he’ll continue to develop under the watchful eye of Manuel Pellegrini, who is excited about the arrival of the player nicknamed “Tigrinho”, or “Little Tiger”. He could be a key player for Los Verdiblancos, especially after an injury to Cédric Bakambu meant the club needed a player with Roque’s characteristics of speed, dribbling and finishing.

This is a loan move which benefits all parties, as the player will gain further experience and minutes in LALIGA EA SPORTS. If he adapts and reaches his potential at Real Betis, he could be one of the breakout stars of the season and that would set him up well for when he returns to FC Barcelona.

Victor Roque in Barca colours LaLiga

For Real Betis, the forward is the latest Brazilian to wear the green and white stripes, as they’ve had several important players from the country over the years, such as:

Denilson de Oliveira: He played for Real Betis between 1998 and 2005, participating in 207 games and scoring 14 goals. Denilson is remembered for his technical skills and his ability to unpick defences.

Marcos Assunção: The midfielder was at Real Betis from 2002 to 2007, playing 159 games and scoring 25 goals. His precision with his freekicks and his leadership on the field were fundamental for the team during that time.

Ricardo Oliveira: He was a forward on Real Betis’ books between 2004 and 2006, and also during the 2009/10 season. He scored 39 goals in 76 games, and was key in the Copa del Rey triumph of 2005.

In the case of Vitor Roque, he plays in the same position as Ricardo Oliveira and is similarly known for being able to put the ball in the back of the net. Although Oliveira arrived at Real Betis with more experience and a longer history of scoring goals, Roque is at a much earlier stage of his career, looking to grow and earn minutes.

His youth and his potential mean he is one for the future, but he could also become a man for the present at Real Betis, just like Oliveira once was.

Having arrived in Seville and passed his medical, Roque is expected to make his debut this weekend when Real Betis visit the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu to take on Real Madrid on September 1st for a Matchday 4 showdown.