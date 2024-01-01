Real Betis striker Roque: I expected better from Barcelona

Real Betis striker Vitor Roque admits he felt he deserved better treatment by Barcelona.

Roque left Barca last week on-loan for Real Betis.

“It was a little difficult for me. I had some opportunities, but not in the way I thought. My head is clear. Now I am focused on Betis and thanking God for the opportunity to wear the national team shirt again,” Roque said at his presentation.

“I thought that it was going to be different, both in the treatment and in the way of playing, and in the way of talking to me about the board. But it’s over."

Roque also said: “When I left, I did speak. One of the first times… I tried to understand why many things were happening, which I am not going to tell here. At Betis they welcomed me very well, I am very happy to be there and to have the opportunity to play there.”