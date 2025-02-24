Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema admits he cannot agree with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo over his status in the game.

Ronaldo, now playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr, declared earlier this month he was "the greatest of all time".

Asked about the claim, Benzema admits he disagrees with the Portuguese.

"Everyone says what they want. If he thinks he is the best in history... For me it's Ronaldo, the one from Brazil," Benzema said on TNT Sports.

"(But I) don't like to make comparisons between players, I think everyone has their own story and he has his, he is very good."

Interestingly, Benzema and Ronaldo are tied at the top of the SPL goalscoring charts with 16 goals apiece.