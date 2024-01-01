Tribal Football
Romero: Sevilla must deliver derby win for Navas
Sevilla attacker Isaac Romero says they must win the derby against Real Betis this weekend for Jesus Navas.

The match will mark the final derby for Navas before he retires at Christmas.

Romero said:  "It's a super special match. We're going to fight for victory for our fans, for our people and more than anything for Jesús Navas, who is the captain of the team and deserves to leave this last derby with a victory.

"We have to win the derby for Jesús Navas, for the fans and to show what Sevilla Fútbol Club is all about."

Romero says he will make the clash after their were fears of a leg break last week.

He added on Radio Sevilla:  "I broke my fibula in a very similar action. I felt a crack, I was very scared because I thought I had broken it again, but thank God it was just a scare.

"I still have a bit of discomfort, but they have told me that it is normal. I am going ahead with everything." 

