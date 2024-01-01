Sevilla captain Navas ready for final derby: My hip won't let me play longer

Sevilla captain Jesus Navas is ready for the final derby of his career this weekend.

Navas will face Real Betis for the last time ahead of his planned retirement at the end of the year. The veteran midfielder spoke to the local press today to preview the clash.

Pain and physical issues:

“My family tells me this, but I surprise myself because I am strong in that sense. These months are a challenge for me, even though I played with pain for part of my career. I will continue to give everything for Sevilla."

Intentions:

“I am really looking forward to the derby. It is a different game, important for the fans and it is my last derby. I hope we can give our fans something to cheer about and win it.”

Record number of derbies if he plays on Sunday:

“Yes, it is a nice fact. Playing so many derbies is nice, they are special matches and it would be wonderful for me. I am really looking forward to the match, my intention is to go into the match and give everything to do things well.”

Madrid derby incidents:

“I hope that this doesn't happen again, that these things don't happen again. I ask the fans to support their teams with respect, to enjoy it and I hope that we give our fans something to cheer about.”

Future as a coach:

“Well, right now I don’t have any thoughts beyond that. I’m just thinking about enjoying these games with Sevilla. It was a challenge to be in this transition to help the team and that’s what I will do until the end.”

Sevilla derbies and changes:

“The best thing is that the same passion and enjoyment continues. It should continue like this, there is a lot of respect on both sides. We are focused on giving our fans the greatest thing, which would be a victory.”

Special week:

“We all know about this game, we try to impress it on everyone during the week. We convey that it is a special game, that we have to go all out and give the fans what they deserve. Farewell? I try not to think about goodbye, but my hip doesn’t allow me to do any more. There are days at home when I feel really bad; when that moment comes it will be difficult for me and I won’t know what to do.”

Admiration from Betis fans:

“It is a source of pride and it is nice to be respected by the fans. At the tribute to Joaquín, they even gave me a standing ovation and I think it is not easy to achieve that, I achieved it with humility and effort.”

Favouritism:

“These matches are different, they are tactical and you must not make mistakes. You have to be focused for the moments when everything is decided.”

Career:

“I am happy for everything I have achieved in my career, for all the joy I have been able to give to my fans. I also had wonderful months at City. And all without having changed.”

Planned position:

“I don’t know, I play wherever they tell me. He knows my qualities and that I like to go forward, that’s why he uses me there. But the important thing is to give it my all.”

Most special derby:

“All derbies are very enjoyable, perhaps I'll stick with the 5-1 win at home in which we played some great football. Betis fans? There are Betis fans in my family... but they congratulate me for my journey and what I've achieved.”