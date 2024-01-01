Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Estevao form forces Chelsea loan rethink
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands

Sevilla coach and teammates worried for Romero

Sevilla coach and teammates worried for Romero
Sevilla coach and teammates worried for RomeroLaLiga
Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta admits Isaac Romero's injury appears serious.

The striker was forced off during their 2-1 loss at Alaves last night and later appeared with crutches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Romero appears to have suffered an ankle injury and Pimienta later said: "An injury of that type, so fast, conditions a lot. We know how important Isaac is for us, but it doesn't look very good ."

Sevilla teammate Jose Angel Carmona also said: "I've spoken to him and he was screwed. They don't know yet what he has, they have to do tests and so on. He was lame, he couldn't walk properly and I'm sure he has something.

"I send him all the strength in the world. He's like a brother and I love him very much."

Mentions
LaLigaRomero IsaacAlavesSevilla
Related Articles
Rakitic: Barcelona failed to win more trophies due to 'boredom'
Espanyol coach Gimenez delighted with hat-trick hero Puado: He's spectacular
Sevilla defender Bade shuts down exit talk