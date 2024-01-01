Sevilla coach and teammates worried for Romero

Sevilla coach Javi Garcia Pimienta admits Isaac Romero's injury appears serious.

The striker was forced off during their 2-1 loss at Alaves last night and later appeared with crutches.

Romero appears to have suffered an ankle injury and Pimienta later said: "An injury of that type, so fast, conditions a lot. We know how important Isaac is for us, but it doesn't look very good ."

Sevilla teammate Jose Angel Carmona also said: "I've spoken to him and he was screwed. They don't know yet what he has, they have to do tests and so on. He was lame, he couldn't walk properly and I'm sure he has something.

"I send him all the strength in the world. He's like a brother and I love him very much."