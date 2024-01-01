Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal

Real Betis chief Angel Haro has explained resting Giovani Lo Celso for their Europa Conference League clash with Legia Warsaw.

Lo Celso has been outstanding for Betis this season, but will not face Legia with the derby against Sevilla this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

Haro said: "Well, it's a technical decision. When I say technical, I mean the coach, the medical team, the sports management.

"I also understand that it has to do with a player who is being fundamental and we have to be careful because he has a lot of work to do with matches.

"We expected him to perform at a similar level to what he had here, but he is performing at least two games above, with more maturity, but he is a player who seems to be made for Betis and he has landed on his feet. I am very happy with the player's performance, the player is happy here in Seville and very happy."