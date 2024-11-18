Romario: Advice for Real Betis striker Roque? Watch my efffing videos!

Barcelona great Romario has offered some advice to young striker Vitor Roque... sort of!

Roque is currently playing on-loan at Real Betis from Barcelona.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he's told Roque to study old videos of Romario to improve his game.

Asked about offering some advice to the young forward, Romario told Canal Sur: "No, it's not just Vitor Roque, there are a lot of players who have to watch these videos to learn.

"It's not possible, it's useless to give advice to him or to others, because they won't learn, they have to stay watching the f***ing video forever, forever, forever... one day they might succeed!"

