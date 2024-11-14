Barcelona chief Deco blasts Roque critics: It was EVIL

Barcelona chief Deco has taken aim at the critics of Vitor Roque.

Roque is currently on-loan with Real Betis after a battling first six months at Barca last season, having joined in January from Athletico Paranaense.

Deco told Mundo Deportivo: “He’s doing well, he’s scoring goals. Since I have known Barcelona I don’t remember such an ugly attack on a young player so it came from outside as with Vitor Roque. I don’t know where it came from, I don’t know if it’s an attack on me or the club, but I don’t think there was a personal attack on an 18-year-old boy that was so strong and so ugly.

"I mean evil, he was attacked very hard, without any sense, without any reason. We are now seeing with Endrick a normal process of an 18-19 year old player who arrives at Real Madrid going through a normal process.

“Vitor Roque has been hurt a lot and for me it has been very hard to see him suffer and see how he has gone, how he has had a bad time. It’s football. I’m 47 years old and I’m not used to certain things either… He had a very bad time. What I feel bad about is that I think the attacks on Vitor were not on him and I didn’t like it, the poor boy was not to blame for anything, for having been signed, for not liking whoever the sporting director, the coach or the president is… He has suffered a lot.

“I’m happy for him that he’s playing for Betis and he’s scoring goals and enjoying himself again. He’s a young man who has a lot of potential and he’s going to grow, but I don’t remember an attack like that.”