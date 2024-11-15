Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Cruyff urges Barcelona not to lose confidence in Roque

Carlos Volcano
Cruyff urges Barcelona not to lose confidence in Roque
Cruyff urges Barcelona not to lose confidence in RoqueLaLiga
Former Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff has urged management to keep faith with Vitor Roque.

The striker is currently on-loan with Real Betis after a difficult first six months with Barca, following his January arrival from Athletico Paranaense.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Cruyff remains convinced of Roque's talent and potential.

He told Sport: “I’ve said it before very subtly, being a coach here is very complicated. You have to be patient, especially when you start a new project, when a new foreign boy comes.

"I always remember Vinicius’ first years at Real Madrid – the same happens in Barcelona and perhaps there would not be so much patience. Real Madrid had it, and in the end, they have a differential player.”

Mentions
LaLigaCruyff JordiVitor RoqueBarcelonaReal MadridAthletico-PRBetisFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona chief Deco blasts Roque critics: It was EVIL
Real Betis chief Joaquin insists Real Madrid midfielder Ceballos remains top target
Real Madrid, Man City target Musiala (again) coy over Bayern Munich contract talks