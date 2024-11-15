Cruyff urges Barcelona not to lose confidence in Roque

Former Barcelona chief Jordi Cruyff has urged management to keep faith with Vitor Roque.

The striker is currently on-loan with Real Betis after a difficult first six months with Barca, following his January arrival from Athletico Paranaense.

But Cruyff remains convinced of Roque's talent and potential.

He told Sport: “I’ve said it before very subtly, being a coach here is very complicated. You have to be patient, especially when you start a new project, when a new foreign boy comes.

"I always remember Vinicius’ first years at Real Madrid – the same happens in Barcelona and perhaps there would not be so much patience. Real Madrid had it, and in the end, they have a differential player.”