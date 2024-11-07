Real Betis striker Roque: I don't read much about Barcelona

Vitor Roque admits he's "very happy" at Real Betis.

The striker is on a straight loan at Betis from Barcelona this season.

Roque said, "I don't read too many things about Barcelona. I'm focused on Betis, I'm happy here and I don't think about what they say there. The information always comes by itself. I'm young but I've had a hard time in football, although I've always taken it as a learning experience.

"At Barça I learned a lot, both good and bad, but now I'm very happy at Betis. It's difficult to get there after they paid so much for me and, if people don't help you, it's even harder. Four goals... it's not bad. We're there, but I'm not happy yet, I'm always hungry for goals and I hope I can score many more goals.

"I have a figure, but I don't want to say it. Sometimes there's an anxiety problem because I want to do things well and too quickly to help my teammates and Betis. I have to be mentally calm so that things go well for me."