Roma pair Paredes, Dybala full of praise for Real Madrid signing Mastantuono

Roma pair Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala have sung the praises of young Argentina teammate Franco Mastantuono.

The 17 year-old midfielder will leave River after the Club World Cup for Real Madrid this summer.

Paredes said of his Argentina teammate: “I liked him from every point of view. As a footballer you can see it straight away, but at 17 he already shows great maturity.

“He has incredible quality and a personality that really struck me."

Dybala also told ESPN: "To play like that at that age you have to be at a higher level than average."

Mastantuono will remain at River until August 14, his 18th birthday, before officially joining Real Madrid.