Roma outcast Le Fee approves Real Betis approach

Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee has welcomed an approach from Real Betis.

Le Fee arrived only last summer from Rennes for €23m.

However, a lack of minutes has Le Fee and his agents looking elsewhere this January market.

TMW says Betis have sounded out Roma about Le Fee's availability and has already gained approval from the player.

Betis are now attempting to reach terms with Roma as soon as possible in order to have the Frenchman available to coach Manuel Pellegrini.