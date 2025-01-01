Como in advanced talks to sign Real Betis attacker Diao

Como are in advanced talks to sign Real Betis attacker Assane Diao.

It's emerged that Como are splashing out to sign Diao in a permanent transfer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Como are closing in on deal to sign Assane Diao from Real Betis!

"Clubs are finalizing details for package worth over €11m.

"Cesc Fabregas has been crucial as he spoke to the player and the move is now being completed."