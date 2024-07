Atletico Madrid midfielder Riquelme coy on Roma rumours

Rodrigo Riquelme is coy over his future at Atletico Madrid.

The young midfielder has been linked with a move to Italy and AS Roma.

Riquelme is admired by Roma coach Daniele de Rossi, who would like to ferry the youngster away from Madrid this summer.

Asked about his situation, Riquelme told Cadena Cope: “In football, you never know what can happen.

"It’s true that there are options, but I’m focused on doing pre-season with Atletico. What has to be will be.”