Roma make move for Villarreal midfielder Danjuma

AS Roma are making a move for Villarreal midfielder Arnaut Danjuma.

Foot Mercato says Roma are keen to sign the 27-year-old.

Roma are ready to open negotiations with Villarreal - who are open to a new loan deal.

Danjuma has a contract with Villarreal that runs until the summer of 2026.

He has started the season strongly. Danjuma has scored two goals in three games in LaLiga.