DONE DEAL: Como sign free agent Reina

Como have announced the signing of Pepe Reina.

The veteran goalkeeper, 41, joins on a one-year deal after being released by Villarreal this summer.

Two yeara go, Reina left Lazio and returned to Villarreal.

He played 22 games in La Liga in his first year. But last season there were only two league matches.

Now Serie A newcomer Como have confirmed the signing of Reina.