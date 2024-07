Roma in advanced talks with Villarreal for Sorloth

AS Roma are in advanced talks to sign Villarreal striker Alexander Sorloth.

Il Corriere dello Sport says Sörloth has accepted an offer from the Giallorossi.

However, Roma are yet to seal terms with Villarreal over a fee for the Norway international.

Roma are preparing a new bid of €25m plus €5m in bonuses for Sorloth.

Sörloth's buyout clause at Villarreal is said to be €38m.

His contract with the LaLiga club runs until the summer of 2028.