Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Roma discussing Bade price with Sevilla

Roma discussing Bade price with Sevilla
Roma discussing Bade price with Sevilla
Roma discussing Bade price with SevillaLaLiga
AS Roma are eyeing Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

The French centre-back has impressed in LaLiga and has previously been linked with Barcelona and Tottenham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio states that Roma have started negotiations with Sevilla about Badé.

Sevilla are said to demand €20m for the centre-back, but Roma are trying to push the price tag down.

Roma are trying to include a player in their bid, but Sevilla want a straight deal to release Badé.

Mentions
LaLigaBade LoicSevillaAS RomaSerie AFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Roma approach Sevilla for En-Nesyri
Agoume: Returning Sevilla the best decision for me
DONE DEAL: Sevilla sign Inter Milan midfielder Agoume