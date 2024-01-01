Roma discussing Bade price with Sevilla

AS Roma are eyeing Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

The French centre-back has impressed in LaLiga and has previously been linked with Barcelona and Tottenham.

Now Sky Sport Italia's transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio states that Roma have started negotiations with Sevilla about Badé.

Sevilla are said to demand €20m for the centre-back, but Roma are trying to push the price tag down.

Roma are trying to include a player in their bid, but Sevilla want a straight deal to release Badé.