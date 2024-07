Real Betis to pounce as Roma confirm Llorente exit

Roma have confirmed they're cutting loose Diego Llorente.

On-loan for 18 months from Leeds United, Llorente could sign permanently with Roma for €5m. But the Giallorossi have decided to pass on the option.

Instead, Llorente is expected to return to Spain, where Real Betis are in contact.

Roma announced this morning: "Thank you for the last two seasons, Diego."