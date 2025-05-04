Liverpool join race to sign unloved Real Madrid winger

Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Real Madrid winger Rodrygo with a view to make an offer in the summer.

According to GIVEMESPORT, a move for the 24-year-old would be feasible for Liverpool as they seek to bolster their attack.

Real Madrid are said to be willing to sell Rodrygo this summer in order to fund a rebuild that would prioritise defensive reinforcements.

The Brazilian has impressed despite being the most expendable of Real’s front three, scoring 14 goals and providing nine assists in his 51 games across all competitions.

Chelsea and Arsenal are also reported to be interested in the winger and could offer Arne Slot’s side significant competition.